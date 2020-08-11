Charles Edward KesslerSpringfield, GACharles Edward Kessler, 85, peacefully passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital.The Effingham County native served in the 165th Air National Guard stationed at Travis Field in Savannah, Georgia for 10 years. He retired from Union Camp after 44 years. He was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge #440, a member of the Rincon Jaycees, and an inductee into the Effingham County Sports Hall of Fame.Charles enjoyed and loved the simple things in life form playing cards with friends to being an avid baseball fan of the Cleveland Indians, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Zannie Lee Kessler and Addie Exley Kessler; and brothers, Bowman and Derrel Kessler.He is survived by his wife, Joan R. Kessler; two sons, Charles Kessler, Jr. (Patti) and Lee Kessler (Tania); sister, Isabelle K. Shearouse; four grandchildren, Corey Kessler (Kristen), Kaylee Kessler, Chase Kessler, and Kaycee Kessler; and three great-grandchildren, Caden, Brooklynn and Arrie.We would like to thank our family, church families, and friends for their continued help, love, and support.Graveside services will be 11 am Friday at Springfield Cemetery with CDC guidelines and social distancing being in place and followed.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at