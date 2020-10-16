1/1
Charles Edward Mungin
1948 - 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of MSGT (Retired USAF) Charles Edward Mungin Sr. Interment Services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery located in Beaufort, South Carolina. Pastor Josh B. Kirvin Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Willie Pearl Mungin; three children, Charles (Roxanne) Mungin Jr., Chad (Barbara) Mungin & Bridgette Mungin; five grandchildren, Charles Mungin III, Ashley McCraven, Chase Mungin, Bryce Mungin & Christopher Mungin; three siblings, Delores Baker, Evelyn Hines & James Al (Desiree) Mungin Sr. and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family may be contacted at (478) 922-9240. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
October 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Charles was a co-worker who also made you laugh and gave you a life lesson.
Lizzie Washington
Coworker
