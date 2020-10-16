Charles Edward MunginBonaire, GAIt is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of MSGT (Retired USAF) Charles Edward Mungin Sr. Interment Services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery located in Beaufort, South Carolina. Pastor Josh B. Kirvin Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Willie Pearl Mungin; three children, Charles (Roxanne) Mungin Jr., Chad (Barbara) Mungin & Bridgette Mungin; five grandchildren, Charles Mungin III, Ashley McCraven, Chase Mungin, Bryce Mungin & Christopher Mungin; three siblings, Delores Baker, Evelyn Hines & James Al (Desiree) Mungin Sr. and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family may be contacted at (478) 922-9240. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.Savannah Morning NewsOctober 17, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at