Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Charles Edward "Charlie" Murphy


1968 - 2020
Charles Edward "Charlie" Murphy Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Edward Murphy
Savannah, GA
Charles "Charlie" Edward Murphy, 51, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home with his family.
He was born September 26, 1968 to Thomas Murphy, III and Lenora Sills Murphy. He attended Cathedral Day School and was a graduate of Benedictine Military School 86'. He coached middle school girls' basketball at Blessed Sacrament and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School. Later he helped coach basketball and T Ball at the YMCA and little league baseball for his son. He worked at Kemira for twelve years, was the manager of Deja Groove for eight years, the manager of Savannah Smiles, a salesman at Hagemeyer for five years, and sales manager for Graybar Electric for eight years.
Surviving are his wife, Candace Baker Murphy of Savannah, GA; daughters, Katherine Stettler (James) of Savannah, GA, Emily Parrish (Chaddrick) of Waynesboro, GA; son, William Cooper Murphy of Savannah, GA; mother, Lenora Sills Murphy of Guyton, GA; brothers, Thomas C. Murphy, IV (Debbi) of Maine, William "Billy" Murphy of Savannah, GA and Brian Murphy of Guyton, GA; sister, Jennifer Murphy of Guyton, GA; and many nieces and nephews that he helped raise as his own.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on a date to be announced.
Remembrances may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 1003 Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 14 to May 15, 2020
