J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
Charles G. Edwards


1928 - 2019
Charles G. Edwards Obituary
Claxton - Charles G. Edwards Charles G. Edwards, 90, passed away July 24, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Evans County native served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of WW II. He was a member and deacon at Bay Branch Church. Charles was employed at Georgia Power for 13 years, retired as a self-employed HVAC & electrical contractor, then began working as Director of Maintenance at Evans Memorial Hospital. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, John Landrum and Ruth Brewton Edwards, his sister, Nina Edwards Waters and his brother, Jimmie L. Edwards.

SURVIVORS: wife, Glenda D. Edwards of Claxton; children and grandchildren, Kelley and Karen Edwards and their children, Alex and Madeline Edwards of Richmond, VA and Spartanburg, SC., and Michael and Amy Edwards and their children, Evalyn and Isabel of Rome, GA; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Phyllis) Durrence of Claxton; and several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, July 27, 6-8:00 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

FUNERAL: Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m., at Bay Branch Church. PRIVATE BURIAL: Monday, July 29, 10:00 a.m., at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA . REMEMBRANCE: Bay Branch Church, P. O. Box 867, Claxton, GA., 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.nesmithfuneralhome.com Savannah Morning News July 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 26, 2019
