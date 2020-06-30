Charles George Horel Jr.
Charles George Horel, Jr.,
Daisy, Georgia
DAISY: Charles George Horel, Jr., 82, passed away June 29, 2020, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, GA. He was a native of New Jersey and moved to Georgia in 1957. He was a Deacon at Antioch Baptist Church. Graduate of Georgia Southern Teacher's College with a BA degree in Education. He taught elementary school in Savannah and Port Wentworth, GA. After several years teaching, he retired from the Chatham County Health Department as the Community Epidemiologist. Charles was an avid outdoorsman and loved his dogs.
Mr. Horel was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara C. Horel and his parents, Charles and Erma Deter Horel, Sr.
SURVIVORS: three sons, Charles G. Horel, III (Diane) of Bulloch County, GA., John J. Horel (Rhonda) of Daisy and James T. Horel (Michelle Parker) of Daisy; one brother, Robert Horel of Alabama; one sister, Sue Buckley of Garden City, GA; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
FUNERAL: Thursday, June 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church.
BURIAL: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
REMEMBRANCE: Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd., Suite 1, Vidalia, GA., 30474.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
Wed. July 1, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
