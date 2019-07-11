Dr. Savannah - Charles H. Church Charles H. "Chuck" Church of Savannah, GA passed away on July 7. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on May 15, 1929. He received his B. S. from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, his M.S. from Pennsylvania State University, and his Ph. D. in Physics from the University of Michigan. He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Korea. He had a long career as a Director in the Army Research Office in Washington, DC and moved to Savannah, Georgia in retirement. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia Davis Church, and his three children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild: Charles H. Church, Jr and his wife Catherine Church of Vienna, VA and their children: Charlie (wife Lauren and child Parker), Christopher (wife Angela) and Collin Church; John Church of Savannah, GA; and Jane Church Horvath and her husband Laszlo Horvath, of Woodside, CA and their children: William, Benjamin and Julia. Chuck was a born optimist and his motto in life was to do a good deed each day, something he did until the end. The funeral will be at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Skidaway Island, Savannah on July 13 at 2:00 pm followed by interment in the church Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at a reception afterwards in the parish building. Remembrances may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA 31411. Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 11, 2019