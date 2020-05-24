|
|
Charles L. Johnstone
Savannah, GA
Charles L. Johnstone, 82, of Savannah, GA went home to be with Jesus on May 22, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, MI before moving to Tecumseh, MI and then later living in Savannah, GA.
Chuck proudly served overseas in the USAF where his love for airplanes began to take root. After completing his time in the USAF, he returned to Tecumseh, MI where he worked for Tecumseh Products Corp. He served seven years in the Air National Guard. He later moved to Savannah, GA, and worked for Gulftream Aerospace until his retirement, getting to continue his love for airplanes.
He is survived by his wife Jana, and his children Scott (Tina) Johnstone, Marla (Eric) Allen, Kelly Zorger, Kristin (Brad) Richards, nine grandchildren, and a great grandson and Richard Griffin, whom he loved like a son. He is further survived by his brother Gerry (Barb) Johnstone, and sister Gayle (Burt) Russell.
Chuck will always be remembered with a smile on his face, a mischievous twinkle in his eyes, and having stories to tell for every occasion.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choosing in his memory.
A memorial service will be held in Tecumseh, MI on a later date.
Savannah Morning News
5/25/20
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 24 to May 30, 2020