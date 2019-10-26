|
|
Charles Lindberg Lewis (Lindy)Savannah Charles Lindberg Lewis (Lindy) passed away peacefully October 23, 2019.Lindy was the owner of C. L. Lewis Construction Company until the late 1970's. Successful projects included the excavation of roads, schools, Savannah Civic Center and Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. His company's best-known achievement was the development of Burnside Island where he lived since 1960.Lindy, one of twelve children, was born October 13, 1928 in Islip, New York to William Mathias Anthony and Margaret McKenna Lewis. Lindy married the love of his life, Margaret Jean Bennett on August 6, 1951. They were inseparable for 68 years. His three children, Charles Lindberg Lewis, Jr. (Karen), Pamela Lewis Miltiades and Melinda Lewis were grateful they had the best father in the world. The joy of his life were his grandchildren, Charles Lindberg Lewis, III (Stephanie), Brandy Kristen Hilliard, and Kelly Lewis Sellers (Jonathan) and great-grandchildren, Stella and Charles Lindberg Lewis, IV, Jenci and Kinsley Gaudry, Charlotte and Henry Sellers.Lindy will always be remembered for the love, support and time he had for his family. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.Lindy was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Frances Algio, Anita Smith, Dorothy Bostock, William "Bill", Pearl "Peggy" Barbee, Earl, Eddie, Ray, Janet Wagoner and Kenneth. He is survived by his brother, Richard "Dickie" and many nieces and nephews.The family will be holding a private celebration of his life.Please send remembrances to the Alzheimer's Association, 4849 Paulsen St., Savannah, GA 31405.Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.comSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019