Charles NunnallySavannah, Douglasville, GeorgiaCharles Wayne Nunnally (Sonny), age 75, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at PruittHealth-Savannah. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Douglasville on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM. His ashes will be laid at the National Memorial Cemetery beside his beloved wife, Gail, who went to be with the Lord in 2018.Sonny was born on February 13, 1945 in Anniston, Alabama to Clarence and Annelle Nunnally. He spent his younger years in Alabama but left home to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. For over eleven years, he was a top secret radioman and because of his bravery received numerous awards, including: The National Defense Service Medal, two Good Conduct medals, Meritorious Unit commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device.Sonny retired as an agent from Douglas County Child Support Enforcement. He enjoyed playing golf, attending church, singing in the choir, hanging out with his family and friends, and watching Auburn football.Charles Wayne Nunnally is survived and will be greatly missed by his two daughters, Michelle Johnston (Steve Elsberry) and Nicki Russell (Barry); his two sons, Doug Nunnally (Tonia) and Derrick Meek (Elizabeth); and his grandchildren, Brent Johnston, Hunter and Alexis Russell, Shayla, Dylan and Naomi Nunnally, Josh Meek (Brianna) and Matthew, Thomas and Luke Meek. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Braden and Daisy Johnston and Enzo Biola.Savannah Morning News09/05/2020