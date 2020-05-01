Home

West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Charles Owen "Chuck" Aitken

Charles Owen "Chuck" Aitken Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Owen Aitken
Pooler, GA
Charles "Chuck" Owen Aitken, 63, of Pooler, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Eureka, KS, but spent many years in Hot Springs, AR. Charles was employed at Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, GA, where he and his wife have lived since 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Bett Aitken; son, Shaun Aitken; father, Dwight Aitken; mother, Virginia Aitken; brother, Steve Aitken; sisters, Regina Aitken, Cindy Mason and Susan Martinez; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Caroline & Dan Summerville; sister-in-law, Connie Aitken; nephews, Phillip Watts, Kyle Aitken, Chris Aitken and Neil Meyers; nieces, Rachel Martinez and Natalie Martinez; grandpups, Denver and Queso.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 1 to May 2, 2020
