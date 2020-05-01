|
Charles "Chuck" Owen Aitken
Pooler, GA
Charles "Chuck" Owen Aitken, 63, of Pooler, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Eureka, KS, but spent many years in Hot Springs, AR. Charles was employed at Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, GA, where he and his wife have lived since 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Bett Aitken; son, Shaun Aitken; father, Dwight Aitken; mother, Virginia Aitken; brother, Steve Aitken; sisters, Regina Aitken, Cindy Mason and Susan Martinez; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Caroline & Dan Summerville; sister-in-law, Connie Aitken; nephews, Phillip Watts, Kyle Aitken, Chris Aitken and Neil Meyers; nieces, Rachel Martinez and Natalie Martinez; grandpups, Denver and Queso.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 1 to May 2, 2020