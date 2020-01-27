|
Charles P. Curtis
The Landings - Savannah, GA
Charles P. Curtis "Chuck", 90, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
He was born New York City on May 30, 1929 to the late Marjorie P. and E.F. Curtis. Chuck was a 1952 graduate of Colby College in Waterville, ME and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954. In 1991, Chuck retired after 32 years of service as a Senior Sales Executive at Johnson Matthey Inc. in Devon, PA., a fabricator of precious metals. Chuck was a member, and golf champion of Whitford Country Club in Downingtown, PA.
Chuck married his wife Jan in 1962 in Western Springs, IL. Chuck and Jan raised their three children, Cathey, David and Jim, in Berwyn, PA. Cathey and her husband Todd Moore live in Laguna Beach, CA. with their daughter Zoe; David and his wife Eliza live in Los Angeles with their twins Josie and Dylan; Jim and his wife, Karen reside in Hanoi, Vietnam with their children Calum, Camille, Colette and Celine. Chuck adored his seven grandkids!
Chuck and Jan moved to the Landings on Skidaway Island in 1992 where he regularly played golf; Plantation was his favorite course.
Chuck's family would like to invite their friends to a cocktail reception from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Azalea Room at the Plantation Club.
Contributions may be made to "The Cradle Society" (an adoption agency in Evanston) 2049 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 http://www.cradle.org.
