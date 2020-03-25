Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
For more information about
Charles Parsons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chris" Parsons


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chris" Parsons Obituary
Charles "Chris" Parsons
Richmond Hill, GA
Charles "Chris" Parsons, slid into home on March 18th at age 69. Please remember his family with prayers. Any donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Private service to be held at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with burial in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Jerry Parsons, his mother, Ruth Parsons. He is survived by his daughters, Helena Parsons, Janalin Parsons, and Michelle Taylor (Dave); his wife Janis Parsons, ex wife Mary Parsons; siblings, Linda Ferrell (Rick), Thadeus Parsons (Pam), Cynthia Parsons (Sam); granddaughter, Courtney Cutting and great grandchildren, Brody and Eleanor, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
03/26/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -