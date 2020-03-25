|
|
Charles "Chris" Parsons
Richmond Hill, GA
Charles "Chris" Parsons, slid into home on March 18th at age 69. Please remember his family with prayers. Any donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Private service to be held at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with burial in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Jerry Parsons, his mother, Ruth Parsons. He is survived by his daughters, Helena Parsons, Janalin Parsons, and Michelle Taylor (Dave); his wife Janis Parsons, ex wife Mary Parsons; siblings, Linda Ferrell (Rick), Thadeus Parsons (Pam), Cynthia Parsons (Sam); granddaughter, Courtney Cutting and great grandchildren, Brody and Eleanor, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
03/26/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020