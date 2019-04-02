Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Charles R. McNeil

Charles R. McNeil Obituary
Charles R. McNeill, 92, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from the Savannah Chatham County School System. Charles was a veteran of the US Navy in WWII. He was also retired from the 165th Air National Guard in Savannah, GA. He was a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carrie McNeill; son, Steven McNeill. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ruth E. McNeill; daughters, Claudia E. McNeill (Aimee) and Anna M. McNeill; son, Richard E. McNeill; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; grandchildren, Karen, Brett, Elizabeth, and Christy; 2 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jeffrey. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Graveside Service: 2:30 pm Friday April 5, 2019 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Abbeville, SC. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019
