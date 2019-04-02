|
Charles R. McNeill, 92, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from the Savannah Chatham County School System. Charles was a veteran of the US Navy in WWII. He was also retired from the 165th Air National Guard in Savannah, GA. He was a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carrie McNeill; son, Steven McNeill. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ruth E. McNeill; daughters, Claudia E. McNeill (Aimee) and Anna M. McNeill; son, Richard E. McNeill; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; grandchildren, Karen, Brett, Elizabeth, and Christy; 2 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jeffrey. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Graveside Service: 2:30 pm Friday April 5, 2019 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Abbeville, SC. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019