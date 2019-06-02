|
Charles R. Cutler, age 74 of Tybee Island, GA died on May 30, 2019 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center following kidney failure and several months on dialysis. He was the son of Robert and Dorothy Cutler.
Charlie was born in Quincy, MA on 18 August 1944. He attended schools in Quincy, MA, Sitka, AK and Alexandria, VA graduating from Quincy High School in 1962. While in High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and in 1964 enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam, returning home in 1966. Following his discharge from the Army, he attended Quincy Junior College, then held several jobs around New England. He rejoined the Army in 1981 and served at Walter Reed Hospital and then Korea. Following his time in the Army, Charlie worked in contruction around the Southeast, and as a truck driver traveling through the United States, before retiring to Tybee Island.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy L. Cutler.
He is survived by his son, Eric Cutler and his wife Julia, of Silverthorne, CO, a granddaughter, Kyla J. Cutler of Silverthorne, CO, his father, Robert S. Cutler of Savannah, a brother, Harold J. Cutler and his wife, Ursula of Clarksville, TN, a sister, Carol C. Sheen and her husband, Claude of Shellman Bluff, GA, nephews Ryan Purcell and his wife Jenevieve of Atlanta, GA and Cory Purcell of Atlanta, GA. Nieces, Lauren Purcell of Atlanta, GA and Caitlin Cain and her daughter Addyson of Clarksville, TN. Also three Aunts and many cousins throughout the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America #671 in honor of Charles R. Cutler P.O. Box 60358 Savannah, GA 31420
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019