Chief Warrant Officer 4, Charles Robert Rogers United States Army, Retired, 76, passed away Friday, May 9, 2019. Mr. Rogers was born in Kearny, New Jersey to the late Charles Henry and Isabel Napier Thorburn Rogers of North Palm Beach, Florida. His paternal grandfather was, Trooper Alfred Rogers, late the Queen's Royal Dragoons (Welsh Cavalry), his maternal grandfather Pvt. Robert Thorburn, late, 2nd Battalion the Black Watch, and his maternal great-uncle RQMS George R. Thorburn, late 2nd Battalion Scottish Rifles. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired with 30 years active service. His military awards included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with six campaign stars, Vietnam Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon with numeral 3, the Army Superior Unit Award and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm. Mr. Rogers served eight years in Germany, twenty years in stateside assignments and two years in Southeast Asia. After retiring from the US Army he taught school for eight years in the Long County School System. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Marlene Frances Rogers. They met in Economics 11 at Penn State and shared a deep love for the University. Mr. Rogers is survived by 2 sons (both Penn State graduates), Robert Charles (Carla Ruth) Rogers of Seneca, SC and David Llewellyn (Natalie Klaus) Rogers of Wilmington, DE, a grandson, Klaus Robert Rogers, a granddaughter, Louise Ann Marlene Rogers, two nieces, several grandnieces and two very special cousins, Ellen Smith Cochran and Susan Smith Cato. Mr. Rogers was a lifelong Presbyterian and Member of Allenhurst Presbyterian Church. He was an ordained Deacon and Ruling Elder. He was a graduate of the Savannah Presbytery's J. Richard Bass School of the Laity. He never turned down an opportunity to preach the good news of Jesus Christ. He served as President of the Board of Directors for Liberty County's Manna House. Mr. Rogers was a Penn State graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy. While at Penn State he was a member of Pershing Rifles, Scabbard and Blade, the Agronomy Club and the 1964 Crops Judging Team. He received a Master of General Administration from the University of Maryland where he graduated with a 4.0 average. Mr. Rogers was a Mason of over 50 years and had been listed on several occasions in Who Is Whom in Freemasonry. He was a Perpetual Life Member of Hinesville Lodge #271, F&AM where he was the Senior Warden and Chaplain; Coastal daylight Lodge #750 where he was a Past Master and Secretary; Life Member of the Savannah Scottish Rite Bodies. He was Past Commander of the Council of Kadosh; Past Wise Master of the Chapter of Knights Rose Croix; and invested as a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor (KCCH) and recipient of the Double Eagle Award; member of the Savannah York Rite Bodies; Perpetual Life Member The General Grand Council Royal Arch Masons International; Life Member General Grand Council Cryptic Masons, International; he was a Knight Companion of the Red Cross of Constantine; member Commemorative Order of St. Thomas of Acon; member Herman Freeman York Rite College 168; Life Member of the Royal Order of Scotland; Life Member of the Scottish Rite Research Society; member of the Philalethes Society (Life); member of the Masonic Society; fellow of The Grand College of Rites in the USA; member of the Quatour Coronati Lodge Correspondence Circle, London, England; member of the Georgia Lodge of Research; associate member of the Pennsylvania Lodge of Research; associate member of the South Carolina Lodge of Research; Master of Research Lodge #1 of Savannah; a member of Alee Shriners; member of the Hinesville-Ft. Stewart Shrine Club and the Knights of Mecca; Charter member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Savannah Forest 217; and Past Patron of Button Gwinnett Chapter #497, Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Rogers was Past President of Old Dominion Chapter #364 and a member of the Heroes of '76. He was a Past Master Councilor of Valiant Chapter Order of DeMolay (Kearny, NJ). He was awarded the DeMolay degree of Chevalier and was an active member of the Legion of Honor. He was a member of the Lester Michaels Court of Chevaliers in Savannah. Mr. Rogers was a Life Member of the DeMolay Alumni Association. He was active in the Scottish-American community. He was a Life Member of the Clan Macpherson Association US and had been awarded the title of Guardian of the Clan for support of the Clan's museum and library in Scotland. He was a Life Member of the Clan of Napier NA. Mr. Rogers was a member of Clan Chattan (Scotland). He was a member of the Scottish-American Military Society. He served as the Society's Quartermaster for many years as well as the Adjutant, Chaplain, and Commander for Lt. Hugh McKay Post #7. He was a member of Scottish Heritage USA, the Scotch-Irish Society of the US, the Coastal Scottish Heritage Society and the Scottish Heritage Society of Southeast Georgia. He was a Charter Life Member of the Military Officers' Association of America; Life Member at Large of the Military Order of Foreign Wars; Life Member of the Military Order of the World Wars; Life Member at Large of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; Life Member of the US Army Association of Quartermasters; Life Member of Counterparts, an organization of advisors to the Vietnamese Armed Forces; Life Member of Vietnam Veterans of America; Liberty Chapter 789; Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #46; Life Member National Order of Trench Rats, Dugout 416; a member of the American Legion; and a member of the Thailand-Laos-Cambodia Brotherhood. He was a life member of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment Association, the Society of the First Infantry Division, the Society of the Fifth Infantry Division, the 24th Infantry Division Association. He was a member of the US Army Brotherhood of Tankers; he was a member of the Order of the Silver Rose, and organization of Agent Orange victims from the Vietnam War and was recognized by the Silver Star Families of America. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Vision Fund, the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia or The Manna House in Hinesville.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Allenhurst Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ben Beasley and Rev. Hermon Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors and Scottish Rites being rendered.
THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME, FLEMINGTON
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019