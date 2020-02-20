|
|
Charles Robin Ryles
Dawsonville, GA
Charles Robin Ryles, 37, of Dawsonville, GA, formerly of Savannah, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Known to his family as "Little Robin", he was a loving son, fiancé and friend who cheered on the Georgia Bulldogs with gusto, spoiled his pups, Bella and Dawson, cooked gourmet meals for those he loved and relished every opportunity to spend quality time with his family.
Robin is survived by his loving fiancée, Debbie Faith McEwen, of Dawsonville; his adoptive mother, LaRose Ryles of Brunswick (formerly of Savannah); his biological father, Charles Robin Rhodes and wife, Pennie, of Stafford, Virginia; his step-siblings Sheila R. Ford, Susan D. Lingenfelser, and George Thomas Ryles III of Savannah; his uncle, James Ross Rhodes, of Brunswick, many cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death 6 days prior by his adoptive father, George Thomas Ryles, Jr., who together with LaRose, raised him from the age of 3. He was also very fond of his maternal grandmother, Janie C. Stokes, of Oliver, GA, who passed when he was 14 years old.
Robin was employed with Parmenter, LLC in Atlanta as an engineer at the time of his passing.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 am. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich Street, Brunswick, GA, with The Reverend Doctor Wright Culpepper officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church where light appetizers and beverages will be served. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be left online at www.beardenfuneralhome.com
Bearden Funeral Home - Dawson, GA
Savannah Morning News
2/20/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020