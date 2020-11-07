Charles StaffordRichmond Hill, GAMr. Charles L. Stafford passed away March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by loving family. Charlie was born May 2, 1942. He grew up in Garden City, GA and graduated from Groves High School in 1960 and then attended Brewton Parker College.Charlie was a successful builder and developer in the Richmond Hill area and made many friends throughout his business career. Among his many accomplishments and achievements, one of his proudest was the founding of Bryan Bank and Trust in Richmond Hill. He worked diligently with others to make that idea become a reality.He had many interests; loved collecting old but perfect cars, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Anyone with whom he shot doves and quail would tell you he was an excellent marksman. Recently he took up woodworking, always expanding his interests and hobbies. He loved traveling and taking cruises.Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Catherine Stafford, his brother Alan and sister Jane Brister.Survivors: his wife Marian O. Stafford, sons Charles Scott Stafford (Liz Grizzard) of Richmond Hill, GA, Damon Andrew Stafford (Tammy) of Picayune, MS, Trevor Allen Stafford (Amanda) of Richmond Hill, GA, daughter Dianne Rich (Randy) of Jasper, GA and step-son Ballard (Casey) Jones IV (Nicole) of Richmond Hill, GA. Grandchildren: Blake Hallman (Haden), Bryce Stafford, Anna Ree, and Walker Stafford, Mallory Andrews and Eric Rich. And also, many family members whom he shared wonderful life experiences and memories.There are so many people, employees, and others to whom we extend our love and appreciation. Thanks to Doctors Jerry Cohn, Dorsey Flanders, Lee Yates, Thomas Horn, Jonathan Shults, and Barry Rosser, and also his friends.A celebration of Charlie's life will be held outdoors at New Beginnings Community Church in Richmond Hill, GA on Saturday, November 14th 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Beginnings Community Church on behalf of Charles L. Stafford.CDC and State guidelines will be in effect. Masks are optional.Richmond Hill Funeral HomeSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at