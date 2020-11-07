1/1
Charles Stafford
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles Stafford
Richmond Hill, GA
Mr. Charles L. Stafford passed away March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by loving family. Charlie was born May 2, 1942. He grew up in Garden City, GA and graduated from Groves High School in 1960 and then attended Brewton Parker College.
Charlie was a successful builder and developer in the Richmond Hill area and made many friends throughout his business career. Among his many accomplishments and achievements, one of his proudest was the founding of Bryan Bank and Trust in Richmond Hill. He worked diligently with others to make that idea become a reality.
He had many interests; loved collecting old but perfect cars, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Anyone with whom he shot doves and quail would tell you he was an excellent marksman. Recently he took up woodworking, always expanding his interests and hobbies. He loved traveling and taking cruises.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Catherine Stafford, his brother Alan and sister Jane Brister.
Survivors: his wife Marian O. Stafford, sons Charles Scott Stafford (Liz Grizzard) of Richmond Hill, GA, Damon Andrew Stafford (Tammy) of Picayune, MS, Trevor Allen Stafford (Amanda) of Richmond Hill, GA, daughter Dianne Rich (Randy) of Jasper, GA and step-son Ballard (Casey) Jones IV (Nicole) of Richmond Hill, GA. Grandchildren: Blake Hallman (Haden), Bryce Stafford, Anna Ree, and Walker Stafford, Mallory Andrews and Eric Rich. And also, many family members whom he shared wonderful life experiences and memories.
There are so many people, employees, and others to whom we extend our love and appreciation. Thanks to Doctors Jerry Cohn, Dorsey Flanders, Lee Yates, Thomas Horn, Jonathan Shults, and Barry Rosser, and also his friends.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held outdoors at New Beginnings Community Church in Richmond Hill, GA on Saturday, November 14th 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Beginnings Community Church on behalf of Charles L. Stafford.
CDC and State guidelines will be in effect. Masks are optional.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
Coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
New Beginnings Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Memories & Condolences
April 4, 2020
Charlie was a good friend, and a invaluable member of the Bryan County community. He will be sorely missed.
William Bennett
April 3, 2020
To the Stafford family, we are so sorry for your loss. We just learned of this very sad news today. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this very sad time.
Terri and Scott Sherman
Friend
March 29, 2020
I always loved Charlie stopping by the tennis courts to watch Marian and friends play a round of tennis! His smile was contagious and he touched my heart the first time I met him. Warmest thoughts and prayers to the family during this most difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss....
Amber Corry
Friend
March 26, 2020
To all family members of Charlie Stafford whom weve known a long time:
Although we miss him and know this is a sad, difficult time, we can rejoice in knowing he had a great life. Charlie was able to fulfill all of his dreams and goals during his lifetime and pass some onto his sons.
I will always remember the good times memories I had with Charlie. May peace be with all of you. Well be praying for you all and waiting for the official date to celebrate his life on this earth.
Condolences,
Luther Baker & family
Luther and Shirley Baker
Friend
March 23, 2020
God bless you, Scott, Trevor and Damon. You are in my prayers during this time.
Lynette Eden
Friend
March 22, 2020
This is Rodger Cox. I sure did like you. Cut you grass for many years and you were always good to me. You will be missed. We loved your cars.
Rodger and Penny Cox
March 21, 2020
Rest in Gods house Charles , knowing you was a wonderful experience, thanks for sharing your love with my family .
Steve Olekas
Family
March 21, 2020
God bless you and all your family.
Angus McLeod
Neighbor
March 20, 2020
God bless your soul and family

Danny and Maureen Bryant
Friend
March 20, 2020
Charlie was a very nice man. Our prayers are with his family. He will be greatly missed but will be remembered by everyone!!
Jennifer and Barrett Wingate
Friend
March 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve and Rhonda Lanigan
Friend
March 20, 2020
Casey, Nicole & family, my heart goes out to you as you say goodbye to Charlie. I know how very special he was in your life and how very much he will be missed. My thoughts are of you, my love is with you during this sad time. I am so sorry for your loss. Ms. B.
barbara wolling
March 20, 2020
Rip Sugar Pop. Love you
Brenda Sharp
Friend
March 20, 2020
Dear Marian and the entire Stafford family,
We are heart broken for your loss. We have such wonderful memories of Charlie, from all our cruises, hunting, fishing, golfing and great family time. Charlie will be greatly missed by our entire family.
John, Leona Kenny and family
John Kenny
Friend
March 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers for the family.
Nelson and Blanca Lozada
Friend
March 20, 2020
My condolences to the family and may God bless you as well as keep you in your time of sorrow. I offer a special prayer for my brother, classmate, and friend Scott...you were always there when I needed you and I am sure here if you need me
James Houston
Classmate
March 20, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. He was a good man and I enjoyed working and talking with him! I've known Charlie for a very long time!
Prayers being sent for the family during this difficult time!
Jerry Rushing
Friend
March 20, 2020
We will truly miss Charlie but were grateful to have wonderful memories of time spent with him and Marian. We feel blessed to have him as part of our family.
Laura Olekad
Family
March 20, 2020
We will miss you and we are offering our love, support and prayers to Marian Stafford, as we have truly treasured you and Charlie at New Beginnings Community Church ! God Bless You ! Elle and Joe
Joe Nielubowicz
Friend
March 20, 2020
We are thinking of you and praying for your family at this difficult time. May many happy memories bring you comfort. May your faith bring you peace. God bless.
Steve & Amelia Moore
March 20, 2020
So sorry for your lose of a wonderful person my prayers are with you and your family at this
Thelma Love ArmstrongArmstrong
Friend
March 20, 2020
So sorry to hear your gone .you always made me laugh .Glad we seen you awhile back at Walmart and talked a few minutes.You were a Awesome person rest easy my friend ❤
CHeryl Marc Schumacher
Friend
March 20, 2020
Cheryl Schumacher
Friend
March 20, 2020
So sorry for your lost Trevor
Richard Dudley
Friend
March 20, 2020
It was so easy to tell that Charlie loved us. I'm going to take a piece of him and be a better person. We love you, Miss Marion. Stay perfect.
Jim Leahy
Friend
March 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family! Charlie was an inspiration to all in who knew him ! We offer sincere condolences to this family! Bob and Theresa Mims
Theresa Mims
March 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jake&Faye Davis
Acquaintance
March 20, 2020
Such a dear sweet man my heart aches with the family . Im praying for comfort and peace that passes all understanding and may God hold all of you in his arms and carry you through this difficult time.
Tami Wester
Friend
March 20, 2020
Scott, Damon, and Trevor I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are prayers are with each of you.
Angie Real
Friend
March 20, 2020
So sorry about Charlie. My heart and prayers go out to Scott, Damon and Trevor. Charlie was a good friend ,he will be missed. My thoughts are prayers are with you all.
Susan Henderson
Friend
March 19, 2020
1980s. He always had the Prettiest, Fastest, Truck in Bryan Co . Always with GLASS PACKS!! RIP
Prayers to the Stanfords.
Joey Weed
Friend
March 19, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear about Mr. Charlie. All of my condolences and prayers for his family.
Pamela Shuman
Friend
March 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this.....Charlie was one of the first Richmond Hill locals I met when I moved here 30 years ago and I will always remember how helpful he was in letting me keep my horses in Strathy Hall and you never saw him when he wasn't smiling or had something funny to say. He had a large personality that I know will be missed by his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Abbie & Jack Jones
Friend
March 19, 2020
Praying for the family in this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
March 19, 2020
Glenn and I both offer our prayers for the whole family. If we can do anything at all, please let us know.
Karen Hewitt
Friend
March 19, 2020
Lots of great memories with Charlie . He was always ton of fun and laughter! Richmond Hill is great due to Charlie's hard work . Thoughts and prayers for his family. He will be truly missed.
Jackie Mullins
Friend
March 19, 2020
Prayers for all the family and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him
Diane and Bubba Sumerlin
Diane Sumerlin
Friend
March 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with the Stafford family during this time of loss.
Danielle Allbritton
Friend
March 19, 2020
A big lost for Richmond Hill, a great business man. Praying for each family member.
Annette Goodrich
Friend
March 19, 2020
CHARLIE WAS MY FIRST COUSIN.HIS DAD AND MY DAD WAS BROTHERS.I ALWAYS THOUGHT A LOT OF CHARLIE.I WILL KEEP THE FAMILY IN MY PRAYERS.
Donald Stafford
Family
March 19, 2020
He was a real friend and I have only great memories of our friendship and our business dealings. RIP my friend.
Douglas Tyson
Friend
March 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for all of the family and friends.
Les Fussell
Acquaintance
March 19, 2020
Brian and I have so many great memories of Charlie.He helped make Richmond Hill a great city to live in.He will be missed! Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Brian and Tammy Roberts
Friend
March 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Charlie was a great day man. He help make Richmond Hill the community it is today.
Beth Holley
Friend
March 19, 2020
Trevor hope you are well. I am sorry to here about your dads passing.
Mike Hancock
Friend
March 19, 2020
RIP Charlie prayers for the family
Joe Greenwood
Friend
March 19, 2020
Scott,Damon,Trevor and other family members and friends I am sorry for the great loss of a wonderful person,I only met your father once or twice but the impression he gave me was one of a great person, my prayers are with you all and may God bless you all with comfort and mercy in the following times to come!
Robin Spry
March 19, 2020
Richmond Hill would not be what it is today without Charlie. I'm glad to have known him and called him a friend.
Hank Nagel
March 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this. He was an icon in this community. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family.
Debbie Thomas
Friend
March 19, 2020
So sorry about Charlie. My heart and prayers go out to Scott, Damon and Trevor.
Beverly Davis
Friend
March 19, 2020
Sorry to hear this, Charlie was a great man, prayers for the family.
Dale Lovell
Friend
March 19, 2020
RIP Charlie. You were always a friend to me.
Steve Scholar
Friend
March 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lavonda Fulwood-Curry
March 19, 2020
R I P my friend! So So sad
Michael & Brenda May
Friend
March 19, 2020
So sad to see this news. Many memories,
tons of laughs, and a lot of lessons learned. Sending lots of love.
Reagan Ellis
Friend
March 19, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Charlie. He was a great person and it was a privilege to call him our friend. Our prayers are with the family! We will always cherish the memories we have of Charlie and the Stafford family. - Libby and Jimmy Hires
Jimmy and Libby Hires
Friend
March 19, 2020
Scott, Damon, and Trevor and the entire family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I have wonderful childhood memories of your parents growing up. Your dad wa as a wonderful man. Sending love and prayers to you all
Missy Spoon
Friend
March 19, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mr. Charlie. Sending love and prayers to all.
Tonya Henderson
Friend
March 19, 2020
Charlie always always made people smile! I will miss him
Teresa Fleming
Friend
March 19, 2020
We loved seeing Charlie when he visited the Ford Plantation. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a smile on his face and always drove great cars. He was a true Southern Gentleman and will be missed.
Celia and
Friend
March 19, 2020
We were sorry to hear of his passing. Our prayers go out to Scott Damon and Trevor and their families. We pray for the needs of the family. Mr and Mrs Steven Harn
Steven Harn
Acquaintance
March 19, 2020
I really never knew Charlie, but he built our house in Bryan Acres back in the early 70s. It's still solid, he did a fantastic job. Thank you Charlie!! Prayers and thoughts to his family and friends
Michael Halas
Acquaintance
