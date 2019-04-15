|
A native and lifelong resident of Savannah, Charles Thomas Sheppard was born April 4, 1927. While attending high school, he turned 17 and immediately joined his friends and countrymen enlisting in the US Navy SeaBees. He served in the Pacific theater from 1944 to the war's end, thus beginning a life's service to God and Country. He continued his military service, joining the naval reserves, later retiring with more than 30 years service. Also, as testament to his commitment, he worked for 35+ years at Union Camp Paper (now International Paper). Preceding him in death are his father, Gordon Sheppard and mother, Ethel Richardson Sheppard, as well as his only sibling, brother Frank Sheppard. With his first wife, Marie Denmark Sheppard, he had one son, Charles Thomas (Tom) Sheppard, Jr. He has three grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua and Jennifer. He has three great-grandchildren. He was also married to Helen James Sheppard and helped raise three step-children, Robbie Hodges, Jamie Hodges and Melisse Hodges Gerace. He is survived by his current wife, Betty Jarrell Sheppard of Savannah. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was also a Mason and served as president of the Greeters of the Alee Shrine Temple. His life was about giving to others. In that regard, donations to would be a fitting honor in lieu of flowers. Visitation: Monday April, 15, 2019 5pm to 7pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: Tuesday April 16,2019 at 11 am St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Peter Hartmann officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 15, 2019