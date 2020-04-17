|
Charles Theodore (Ted) Phillips, Sr.
Kennesaw, GA
Charles Theodore (Ted) Phillips, Sr., of Kennesaw, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2020. He was 76. Born in Greensboro, NC, Phillips was an Air Force Veteran (1967-1971) and continued his aviation career as a commercial pilot with Delta Airlines for many years. A lifelong learner, Ted graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1966 with a BS in Textiles. He also earned a Juris Doctorate from Woodrow Wilson Law School, an Associates degree in Information Technology from DeKalb Tech and most recently was studying Anthropology at Kennesaw State University. Ted remained active throughout his life. In 2009, he became Commander of the Savannah Flotilla for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was also Commander of the Savannah Civil Air Patrol Squadron. He was a member of Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #421 and a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was also involved with the Shriner's and was an avid Ham Radio operator. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Paula Phillips; daughters, Wendy Cain (Mark) and Carrie Johns (John Short); son, Michael Jarrard; grandchildren, Stacy Cain Toler (Lee), Aaron Cain (Rebecca), Charlie and Conner Phillips (mother, Jennifer Lucas), Joseph Johns, Shelton Cain, Lily Johns; great grandchild, Maddox Cain; sister-in-law, Pam Collins; cousin, Tommy Brown; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Winston and Lulu. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Brenda Phillips and son, Chad. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, his family requests a donation be made in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org or to the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital at https://gascottishrite.org/. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
