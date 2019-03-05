Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Charles Lanier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lanier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Vernon Lanier Jr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Vernon Lanier Jr. Obituary
Charles Vernon Lanier, Jr., "Buddy", 83, passed away on Monday, March 04, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long illness.

Buddy lived in the Savannah area most of his life. He was a member of Dean Forest Baptist Church and a member of the building team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a Scout Master. For many years, he served with the Chatham County Civil Defense.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lanier; and son, Chuck Lanier; and sister, Marie Durden.

He is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Poppell; son, Jack Lanier (Ann); daughters, Patricia Lanier and Rose McLendon (Richard); brother, John Irvine Lanier; grandchildren, Tobey Woods, Marie Hamilton (Andrew), Jennifer McCranie, Howie Strouse, Christopher McLendon, Brianna Sweat, and Star Lanier; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery with a reception following at Dean Forest Baptist Church.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now