Charles Vernon Lanier, Jr., "Buddy", 83, passed away on Monday, March 04, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long illness.
Buddy lived in the Savannah area most of his life. He was a member of Dean Forest Baptist Church and a member of the building team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a Scout Master. For many years, he served with the Chatham County Civil Defense.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lanier; and son, Chuck Lanier; and sister, Marie Durden.
He is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Poppell; son, Jack Lanier (Ann); daughters, Patricia Lanier and Rose McLendon (Richard); brother, John Irvine Lanier; grandchildren, Tobey Woods, Marie Hamilton (Andrew), Jennifer McCranie, Howie Strouse, Christopher McLendon, Brianna Sweat, and Star Lanier; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery with a reception following at Dean Forest Baptist Church.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019