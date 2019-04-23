|
|
Charles Wallace Lynah died April 20th after a short illness with his family at his side. Charles was born April 12, 1958 to Helen Rowland Lynah and Wallace Howard Lynah. Charlie, as he was affectionately known to many, was a graduate of Savannah Country Day school in 1976 and subsequently attended the University of Georgia. He had a deep interest in his family history and enjoyed documenting multiple generations of the Lynah family around coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Charles was also a gifted artist and enjoyed painting, especially local landscapes and the rice fields of South Carolina's low country. In addition, he enjoyed many lasting friendships through his church and his faith was always a central part of his life.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Wallace Howard Lynah. He is survived by his mother Helen Rowland Lynah, his Sisters Helen Lynah Stone and Mary Lynah Lewis, and brother in law John Christian Lewis. He is also survived by his nephew Wesslee tenBroeck Stone and his nieces Lynah Elizabeth Stone, Mary Rowland Lewis, and Lucy Elizabeth Lewis.
A memorial service for Charles will be held on Wednesday April 24th at Christ Church Anglican, 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances could kindly be directed to Christ Church Anglican, 2020 Bull Street, Savannah Ga. 31401
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 23, 2019