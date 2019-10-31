Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Willie" White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Willie" White Obituary
Charles "Willie" White
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Charles "Willie" White, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Chico, Texas to the late John Carroll & Albert Mae Brooks White. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Yarbrough and Sally Margaret Hardee. He retired from J.N. Thompson Construction Company and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed piddling and tinkering. Survivors include his children, William A. White, Thomas C. White, Kenton L. White, Quinton L. White, Delta D. White, Cindy L. White, Helen L. White and Donna L. White; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas White, Lucy Mae Hamm and Randy Marie White, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, November 4th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 8:15 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve McCoy officiating. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
11/01/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -