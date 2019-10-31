|
Charles "Willie" White
Mr. Charles "Willie" White, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Chico, Texas to the late John Carroll & Albert Mae Brooks White. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Yarbrough and Sally Margaret Hardee. He retired from J.N. Thompson Construction Company and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed piddling and tinkering. Survivors include his children, William A. White, Thomas C. White, Kenton L. White, Quinton L. White, Delta D. White, Cindy L. White, Helen L. White and Donna L. White; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas White, Lucy Mae Hamm and Randy Marie White, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, November 4th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 8:15 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve McCoy officiating. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
