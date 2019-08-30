Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Memorial Gardens
5530 Silk Hope Rd.
Charles "Slim" Yarbough


1954 - 2019
Charles "Slim" Yarbough Obituary
Mr. Savannah - Charles Yarbough "Slim" Adams announces the Graveside Service for Mr. Charles Yarbough, "Slim", 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Magnolia Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday in the Chapel. In Lieu of flowers make donations to the Savannah Assoc. for the Blind and Low Vision, 1141 Cornell Ave., Savannah, GA 31406. Sign The Guestbook using the links on our website: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News August 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 30, 2019
