Mrs. Charlesetta M. Chatman Kinlaw
Hardeeville, SC
On the evening of Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in God's infinite wisdom, he called Mrs. Charlesetta M. Chatman Kinlaw, 71, of Hardeeville, SC, to exchange time for eternity.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Ted S. "Teddy" Kinlaw and her parents: Mr. Richard E. Chatman, Sr. and Mrs. Edith L. Fields.
Mrs. Charlesetta Kinlaw leaves to cherish lovely memories to her children: Suzette K. Life, Charlene K. Love, Rodney A. Kinlaw, and Anita K. Smith, and other close relatives & friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a special Memorial Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Clifton Baptist Church, 100 Big Hill Road, Garden City, GA 31408.
