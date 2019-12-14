Home

Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Charlotte Scott
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church
Charlotte Scott


1929 - 2019
Charlotte Scott Obituary
Charlotte Scott
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Charlotte F. Scott, 90, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her daughter and a family member.
She was born in Fullerton, CA. She received her business degree at UCLA and became a supervisor-auditor for a finance company. She met and married her husband and moved to Savannah, GA to make their home.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Leon W. (Scottie) and son, Jeffery Mark.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianna L. Scott; cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Charlotte was an active member of Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church, 12965 GA HWY 144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
12/15/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
