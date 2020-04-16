|
|
|
Cheryl Ann Harper Baker April 4, 1965 - April 14, 2020
Savannah, GA
Cheryl (Cheri) received her angel wings quietly at home after a short illness.
Cheryl was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Savannah High School. She grew up on the Eastside of Savannah. Later, she married and moved to Augusta, Georgia. There she gave birth to her son NIck, and her daughter Maddi. She returned to Savannah in the early 90s.
Cheryl will be remembered for her contagious sense of humor, her generous heart, her love for nature, especially animals. She enjoyed being a waitress, catering to her customers and trying to keep everyone happy! She was a bright spot on a cloudy day to many. Always happy to help people! She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, arts and crafts.
She and her mom shared a very special bond through the years. Her passing will leave a tremendous void in the life of her mom, family and friends. Cheryl was a Christian and loved the Lord dearly.
She is survived by her son, Nichalas (Maddee) Baker of Bournemouth, UK; daughter, Madison (Chris) Haines, of New Milton, UK, 3 grandchildren, her mother, Patricia Ann Williams, her sister, Fran (Danny) Bacot; step brother, John (Cathy) Cooper; step mother, Diane Harper, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Southeast USA.
Due to Covid19, a memorial will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made at gofundme -Cheryl Ann Baker.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020