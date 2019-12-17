|
Cheryl Donnelly Baker
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Cheryl Donnelly Baker, 68, of Guyton, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
She was born in Savannah to the late Joe & Zehra Donnelly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Baker. She was employed at Western Sizzlin for 30 years. She enjoyed listening to country music, writing poetry, growing roses in her garden, painting and watching hummingbirds.
Survivors include her children, Amy Baldree and Trey Cooler; brother, Glenn Donnelly (Karen); brother-in-law, Robert Hickson, and her close friend, Chuck Huss. The visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20th at the funeral home followed by the memorial service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019