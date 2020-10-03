Cheryl Wagner Baynard
Cheryl Wagner Baynard, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died at home, surrounded by family, on October 2, 2020 due to cancer. She was 73.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland on May 3, 1947, Cheryl was the second of four children to David and Winona Wagner, and grew up with siblings David, Gail and Jeff in Pocomoke City, Maryland and Easton, Maryland. She graduated from Saints Peter & Paul High School, and attended Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1969 and married John Baynard, her husband of 51 years, in June of that year. Theirs was a love story to be envied and admired. Cheryl and John were true soulmates.
Early in their marriage, Cheryl and John lived in Calvert County, Maryland and had three daughters, Katie, Anny and Sara, all born in their hometown of Easton, Maryland. Shortly thereafter, Cheryl and John began a lifetime of travel and adventure, moving their family to Concord, CA, Frederick, MD, St. Croix, U.S.V.I., and Sandwich, Massachusetts. After raising her three children, Cheryl traveled overseas with John, living abroad in Doha, Qatar, Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Manilla, Philippines, Seoul, South Korea, and Hong Kong, China. Cheryl and John eventually settled in Savannah, Georgia, on Skidaway Island, where they have had a home since 1994. They built rich friendships with many wonderful people in The Landings community.
Affectionately called "Squirrel" by her husband and children due to her knack for "squirreling things away," Cheryl's home was always warm and welcoming. She understood the art of communication better than anyone and had a gift of making others feel important, comfortable and valued. Cheryl was an avid reader, a trusted bridge partner, a vicious Scrabble player, and an adventurous cook. She enjoyed her golf and bridge groups, gardening, feeding her backyard birds, holding her grandchildren, and creating beautiful cross stitch and knitting projects. She adored the many cats she rescued over the years. These qualities only begin to describe the wonderful woman she was. Cheryl was loved dearly and will be missed terribly.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Johnny; daughter and son-in-law Katie and John Vavrinec; daughter Anny Baynard; daughter and son-in-law Sara Baynard-Cooke and JT Cooke; grandchildren Emma Merrill, Thomas Vavrinec, Ruth Merrill, Madelyn Cooke, Jack Vavrinec, Rhys Cooke, and Corabelle Cooke; brother David Wagner; sister Gail Carroll; and her cherished cat, Bailey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
