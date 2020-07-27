1/1
Cheryl Y. Bunkley
Cheryl Y. Bunkley
Savannah
Cheryl Y. Bunkley, 73, died peacefully, Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Cheryl was born in Russellville, KY, the daughter of Delbert and Lassie McMillin. She was a 1965 graduate of Russellville High School. She married William L. Bunkley in 1968. Cheryl retired after many years of service with Coastal ENT and attended Community Bible Church of Savannah.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Nealy of Bowling Green, KY, Bill Bunkley of Portland, OR, and Karen Bunkley of Savannah, GA.: two grandchildren, Jacob Nealy of Bowling Green, KY, Brandon Shuman of Savannah, GA; great-grandchildren, Samuel Nealy and Carter Nealy of Bowling Green, KY; cousin, Jeff Davenport of Adairville, KY, as well as many friends.
The family will have a private graveside service at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
