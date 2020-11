Or Copy this URL to Share

Chris Bird

Savannah, Georgia

Chris Bird, 62, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Silk Hope Baptist Church in Savannah. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.

11/18/2020



