Chris Hesling
St. Mary's , GA
Chris Hesling
St. Mary's- Chris Hesling, 30, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in an auto accident that claimed the lives of his wife, Brittany and son, Jack.
The Effingham County native was the marketing director for MWR at Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, FL. Chris was a graduate of Effingham County High School where he was a member of the drumline and was Prom King. He was a life guard and swim instructor at the YMCA and at Splash in the Boro. He received his undergraduate in graphic design from Georgia Southern and his masters in sports management from the University of Tennessee. He was an amazing son, father, husband, and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Maggie Hesling; parents, Kim & Floyd Justice, Skip & Kim Hesling, & Kelli Hesling; sisters, Brittani Horne (Jacob) and Hannah Justice; brothers, Michael Hesling and Cooper Hesling; grandparents, Carolyn Broom, and Steve & Joyce Burns; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 1-2:45 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Memorial Service: 3 pm Saturday, November, 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Remembrances: For Maggie's welfare, www.gofundme.com search for in memory of Chris Brittany and Jack
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
November 21, 2019
