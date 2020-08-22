1/
Chris Michelle (Winer) Jazairi
Chris Michelle (nee Winer) Jazairi
Savannah
Chris Michelle Jazairi (nee Winer) entered the world on February 16, 1965 to Jeanie Lee Carpenter and Virgil West and left this world on August 20, 2020 after an 18 month battle with cancer.
Following her mother's untimely death, she was adopted by Arthur Howard Winer and Alice Faye Winer (deceased). She is survived by her long-time companion and good friend, Clay Hoffman of Catonsville, MD; her father, Arthur Winer of Rockport, WV; her two brothers, Lee Winer of La Porte, IN and Donnie Carpenter of Marietta, OH; and her step father, Don Carpenter of Savannah, GA.
Chris was a 1983 graduate of Marietta High School and had worked in restaurants, computer programming and tax preparation among other occupations. She had resided in the Tybee Island and Savannah, GA area for the last 20 years. She was a kind lady and a lover of animals most recently owning 3 dogs (Lewwy, China Doll and Rhianna).
A celebration and prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
