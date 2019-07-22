Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Chris Miller


1984 - 2019
Chris Miller Obituary
Guyton - Chris Miller Chris Miller, 35, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Memorial Health.

The Effingham County native was a U.S. Air Force combat veteran, having served in Afganistan. He was employed at Gulfstream and loved his family, friends, and the outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Terri Miller; his mother, Sheila Williams; two brothers, Michael Miller (Vicki) and Zachary Miller; a sister, Abbigale Miller; and a large loving family and many friends.

Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 11 am Friday, July 26, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery

Remembrances: Compassus Hospice, 107 Southern Blvd., Suite 203, Savannah, GA 31405

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.

Savannah Morning News July 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 22, 2019
