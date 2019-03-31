|
Christina Milne Wands, 90, of Savannah, Georgia and formerly of Fords, New Jersey and Forked River, New Jersey, widow of Harry Kenneth Wands, Jr., died Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Newark, New Jersey she was a daughter of the late Alexander Kenneth Milne and the late Christina Anne Keith Milne. Mrs. Wands was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include one son, Harry Kenneth Wands III of Savannah; three daughters, Cathi Denham and her husband, Billy, of Pooler, Sharon Wands of Iselin, New Jersey, and Mary Jackson of Pittston, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Monday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 7 o'clock Monday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Jeffrey N. Webb. Interment will be in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey.
Remembrances: - Post Office Box #15515, Savannah, Georgia 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 31, 2019