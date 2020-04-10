|
|
Christine Meyer
Richmond Hill, GA
Christine MacMillan Meyer (70) of Richmond Hill, Georgia passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020, after a hard fought battle with COVID-19.
Chris is survived by her son Dan Garren, her daughter Misty Haray (David) and 6 grandchildren: Tanner, Josh, Quincey, Courtney, Mills, and Boone, her mother Mary Ruth MacMillan, her brothers Ben MacMillan (Susie), Craig MacMillan (Missy), her sister Susan Mendenhall (Russ) and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 15, 1949 to Paul and Mary Ruth MacMillan and is one of 7. She attended Jenkins high school.
Her love for cooking kept her work career centered in the restaurant business. Chris was a hard worker as she worked for McDonalds for over 20 years, starting as a young cook and rising through the company to an area supervisor.
Chris' enjoyed crocheting, working in the garden, solving jigsaw puzzles, and going to the beach.
But her greatest love was her family, Dan and Misty and her 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor as she was a breast cancer survivor to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
