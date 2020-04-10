Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
For more information about
Christine Meyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Meyer


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Meyer Obituary
Christine Meyer
Richmond Hill, GA
Christine MacMillan Meyer (70) of Richmond Hill, Georgia passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020, after a hard fought battle with COVID-19.
Chris is survived by her son Dan Garren, her daughter Misty Haray (David) and 6 grandchildren: Tanner, Josh, Quincey, Courtney, Mills, and Boone, her mother Mary Ruth MacMillan, her brothers Ben MacMillan (Susie), Craig MacMillan (Missy), her sister Susan Mendenhall (Russ) and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 15, 1949 to Paul and Mary Ruth MacMillan and is one of 7. She attended Jenkins high school.
Her love for cooking kept her work career centered in the restaurant business. Chris was a hard worker as she worked for McDonalds for over 20 years, starting as a young cook and rising through the company to an area supervisor.
Chris' enjoyed crocheting, working in the garden, solving jigsaw puzzles, and going to the beach.
But her greatest love was her family, Dan and Misty and her 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor as she was a breast cancer survivor to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
04/12/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -