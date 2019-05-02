Christine Gaudry Sanders, 86, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Oceanside Nursing Home on Tybee Island. She was born March 18, 1933 in Savannah, GA to the late Julius B. and Alice Fleetwood Gaudry. She was of the Catholic faith and was retired from K Mart Corporation. After retirement she worked with her daughter at the YMCA.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sanders, and three siblings, Mary, Julia, and Lawrence.



Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Susan Sanders of Wilmington Island, her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Jody DeBorde of Tybee Island, her grandchildren, Jason and April Sanders, and Chris and Elizabeth DeBorde. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Ralph Sanders, Tison Gilpin, Jr., Julia Gilpin, Madison, Sophia, and Kylie Boggs, her brother, Julius Gaudry, her sister, Ann Boyette, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service will be 12:00 noon, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service.



Burial will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to the .