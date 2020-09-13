1/1
Christopher Allan Prokop
Christopher Allan Prokop
Savannah/Guyton, GA
Christopher Allan Prokop, 52, born in Hammond, Indiana, lived all his life in Savannah, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2020 after a long illness at the home of his mother, Mrs. Brenda Fountain Prokop, and surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Prokop, Sr., his paternal grandparents, Edward and Adeline Prokop, and uncle, Edward Prokop, Jr., his maternal grandparents, Ottis M. and Lucille Fountain, and uncle, Ottis Mitchell Fountain, Jr. Chris was a Christian, an electrician by trade, and employed by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems. He is survived by his children, Jessica Wagner (Corey) of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Annalee Prokop (Justin) of Statesboro, Georgia, and Guy Prokop of Metter, Georgia; a brother, Robert D. Prokop, Jr. (Karen) of South Guyton, a grandchild, Landon; his paternal aunt, Carolyn Prokop Powless of Johns Island, South Carolina, and uncle, Wayne Prokop (Dee) of Atlanta, Georgia, and his maternal aunt, Sandra Fountain Hackle of Bloomingdale, Georgia; a niece, Brittany Prokop and a nephew, Matthew Prokop, as well as several cousins. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or hospicesavannah.org Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-24444
Savannah Morning News
09/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
