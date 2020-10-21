Christopher Brian Edwards
Brooklet
Christopher Brian Edwards tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Chris is survived by his son Pierce; parents Danny and Janet Edwards; brothers Dee (Suzanne) and Jason (Heather) Edwards and sister Cindy (Richard) Swan and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service. Please read the complete obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
