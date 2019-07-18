|
Savannah - Christopher "PeeWee" Lowery Christopher Shayne "PeeWee" Lowery, 47, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born April 29, 1972 in Savannah, GA and was employed by Tico at the Georgia Ports as a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Barbos.
Surviving are his wife, Kristy P. Lowery, his father, Danny Lowery, two daughters, Taylor Lowery, and Katy Lowery, one son, Christopher Lowery, Jr., also four sisters, Jamie Wohler (Mike), Heather Ralston (Will), Danielle Hammock (Josh), and Nadia Edenfield (Ted), one brother, Michael Moore (Susan), his niece, Samantha Moore, as well as other nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Remembrances may be made to .
