Christopher "Bret" WardPooler, GAChristopher "Brett" Ward, 40, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Eugene Ward, as well as his step-father, Randy Morgan. He was employed with Jacobs as a Senior Network Analyst. He enjoyed music, computers, but most of all, spending time with his children. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Cameron Ward; children, Ava and Jackson Ward; mother, Karen Deloach Morgan; brothers, Damon Rahn, Jarad Ward and Chad Morgan; grandparents, Jack and Jackie Deloach; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.The visitation will be on Friday, June 12th from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News06/10/2020