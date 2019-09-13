|
Savannah - Chuc Thi Nguyen Chuc was born in Mong Cai of Qu?ng Ninh Province in Vietnam on March 10, 1953. She went home to Jesus on September 10, 2019.
She met her husband D??ng Chinh Th?y at Cam Ranh Bay. They married on July 20, 1970 and were together for 49 years. She loved traveling, gardening, good food, and fishing.
She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church on Wilmington Island for more than 30 years. Faithfully attended Mass on a daily basis. Enjoyed weekly Adoration. Her love of God was profound, she prayed the Rosary and the Divine Mercy at least three times a day. She fostered the importance of Sunday Mass attendance and daily prayer with her children. She was well loved by the whole Parish. Her smile always lighted up a room and brought joy to others.
She was a loving mother and wife. She was the pillar and peacemaker of the family. She was the primary caregiver for her father-in-law for 30 years without complaint. She dedicated her whole life to cooking and cleaning, taking care of her husband and children. She always prepared abundant meals, with everyone full at the end of the day. Her kindness and generosity with home cooked food extended to friends as well.
In addition to her innumerable responsibilities as wife and mother, she was the head chef at Snapper's on Whitemarsh Island for 16 years. Later she worked at Sassy Nails Salon in downtown Savannah for more than 15 years.
Chuc Nguyen led a full life and left a legacy of selfless love and devotion to God and family. She was a prayer warrior, hardest most tireless worker, talented cook, faithful wife and dedicated mother. Her passing to Jesus was joyful and peaceful as she was accompanied by 15 of her closest family with unbroken prayer until and after death.
But what she loved the most was her family. She is survived by: her husband Thuy Dang, her children Van Oanh Dang, June Thu Dang, Toan Dang, Chau Dang, and Thang Dang, her sons-in-law Phuong Le and John Leung and her daughter-in-law Kimberly Dang, and her grand-children Victoria Le, Taylor Le, and Hanna Le. Oldest of 10 siblings, survived by Minh Nguyen, Mai Nguyen, Bich Nguyen, Sang Nguyen, Dan Nguyen, Trang Nguyen, Linh Nguyen, Timothy Nguyen. Deceased sister Giau Nguyen.
A visitation and vigil were held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Wednesday and Thursday with Fr. John Tran officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Rev.Michael Kavanaugh officiating at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery.
