Ms. Cicelette Sumlin Killingsworth
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Ms. Cicelette Sumlin Killingsworth whose death occurred Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hospice Savannah, Inc.
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.