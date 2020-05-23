|
Claire Kearney McMillan
Savannah, GA
Claire Kearney McMillan, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice where she had been a resident since August 2018.
Claire was born on February 28, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia to James Arthur Kearney and Adele Freeman Kearney. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Richard McMillan, a daughter, Claire Marie McMillan and her brother, James Arthur Kearney II.
She attended Sacred Heart School, St Vincent's Academy and graduated from Armstrong College in 1955. As a young woman, Claire started her career working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After marriage and children, she continued to work in several areas including helping her husband in his insurance business and as an office assistant for an oceanic conservation group. She also had the pleasure and honor of working with a dear true friend, Mr. Joseph Ebberwein, in the accounting department of his international shipping company. She also volunteered at the Social Apostolate of Savannah.
Claire was blessed in life by her faith in God, a large, loving family and many enduring and meaningful lifelong friendships. She loved travel and took many memorable family trips. Seeing Ireland with her husband Tom fulfilled a dream they both shared. Whether it was spending time at Tybee or sitting around the dining table after a lovingly prepared holiday meal, she was always happiest caring for her family, surrounded by their love and laughter, especially her eight grandchildren who gave her such joy.
Claire was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, especially by her children, who will always honor her memory by staying close, loving and supportive throughout their lives.
She is survived by her children, Karen Adele McLean (William), Katherine Ann McMillan, Thomas Richard McMillan II (Therese), Stephen Arthur McMillan (Lisa) and Patricia Elizabeth Komso (Albert). And grandchildren Caroline Speegle, Claire McMillan, Thomas McMillan, Katie McMillan, Grace McMillan, Sam McMillan, Ava Komso and Luka Komso.
Her family would like to thank their dear friend and faithful caregiver, Angel Allen, for the love, strength, dedication and support given to Claire and her entire family for so many years. And Beverly Polite who gave her loving care, comfort, sweet companionship and always made her smile. They would also like to express sincere gratitude to the management and staff of Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice for the compassionate care and attendance given Claire during her stay there.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at the Catholic Cemetery.
Condolence messages can be sent by visiting their guestbook at foxandweeks.com In lieu of flowers, memorials in Claire's name may be made to Spanish Oaks Retreat, 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA., 31406.
