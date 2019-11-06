|
|
Clara Doyle Burgstiner
Brunswick, Georgia
On Tuesday, November 05, 2019 at approximately 3:45 PM Clara Doyle Burgstiner, 77 of Brunswick, GA after an extended illness went home to be with the Lord. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Glyndale Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Ladies "Friendship" Sunday School Class and Members of the "Redeemed" Sunday School Class.
Clara was a loving wife of 59 years, a homemaker and Exceptional Cook. A dedicated mother to 1 daughter and 2 sons, with 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Glyndale Baptist Church of Brunswick for 43 years where she served on various ministries as well as a Sunday School teacher in the Children's Departments for several of years. Clara was preceded in death by her Mother Dahlia Cail Doyle, Father Newt Doyle, and Brother Newt Doyle, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Harley Clinton Burgstiner of Brunswick, Daughter Karen Burgstiner Quinn (Tom), Son David Timothy Burgstiner, Son Adam Ryan Burgstiner (Tracy), Granddaughter Kristen Holt, Grandson Austin Parke, Granddaughter Carley Burgstiner, Great Granddaughter Mary Blasingame, Great Grandson Carter Hanson, Sister Shirley Shields, Brother Jerry Doyle (Dot) and Sister Yvonne Woods (Robert).
The family will receive friends Friday morning , November 8, 2019 from 10 AM until 11AM at Glyndale Baptist Church. The Family requests In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Glyndale Baptist Church TWG Fund.
"My Memories of Clara"
My first thought about Clara is… "To know Clara is to love her". The beauty of her wonderful smile was matched only by her beautiful heart. She was one of the most tender, kind, compassionate women I have ever known. Clint
Favorite Bible Verse – Philippians 4:19
And my God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Savannah Morning News
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019