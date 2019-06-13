Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Clara Edith Gunter Obituary
Mrs. Clara Edith Gunter, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

She was born in Lancaster, SC to the late T.D. & Laura Maude Hunter Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Austin B. Gunter, son, Tommy Gunter, daughters, Deborah Gunter Baughman and Bee Gunter Avinger and her sister, Betty Jean Robinson. She was employed for many years as an Assistant Manager with Enmark.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy Gunter Phillips & Jimmy and Laura Gunter Quesinberry & Mike Hargroves; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny Gunter & Brandy; step-son, Richard A. Gunter; brother and sister-in-law, Alex "Buddy" Robinson & Frances; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 13, 2019
