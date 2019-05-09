|
Clara "Inez" Johns Pike passed away at the Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation Center on May 6, 2019.
Born March 10, 1929, to the late J. J. and Sarah Ann Johns of Charlton County, she married the late H. D. "Dusty" Pike, then an airman with the Mighty 8th Air Force, in 1950. The couple built their residence in West Savannah that they considered home the rest of their lives, no matter where the Air Force sent them.
After her husband's retirement from the military in 1969, Mrs. Pike worked for over 20 years as the catering/banquet manager at the late Mr. Herbert Traub's Pirates' House Restaurant. She loved the work and with Mr. Traub's encouragement, took particular delight in giving summer jobs to many ambitious young college students. With the job came a healthy dose of advice from "Ms. Inez" on the blessings of family, a strong work ethic, self-discipline, frugality and faith.
She is survived by: son, Lloyd D. Pike (wife Katherine) of Savannah and Asheville, NC, daughter Janice Pike Fussell (husband Les) of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Sarrah Michelle Fussell Howard of Richmond Hill, Katherine Rebecca Fussell Oglesby (husband Robbie) of Richmond Hill, Dr. Christina Pike McDonald (Husband Michael) of Asheville, NC; great grandchildren, Maleah Howard, Maegan Howard, Marah Oglesby, Kaden Oglesby of Richmond Hill and Eleanor McDonald and Henry McDonald of Asheville, NC; sisters, Mary Jean Austin of Long County and Myra Janet Pearce and sister-in-law Manda-Lee Johns of Charlton County; and brother-in-law Lloyd A. Kahlich of Savannah.
Family visitation and a brief service will be held at Fairhaven Funeral Home in Garden City on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by internment at Hillcrest Abbey West. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the , Hospice of Savannah and the Mighty 8th Air Force Museum.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 9, 2019