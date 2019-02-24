|
LTC (Ret) Clarence R. (Whitey) Boyles. He was born at Bethesda , graduating from Savannah High, joining the U.S. Navy during World War II. Serving in the Pacific as a radio interpreter on the Admiral Flagship. He was present for the surrender of the Japanese aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, September, 1945. Upon returning from his naval service he joined the Air National Guard also graduating from Armstrong Junior College. Mobilized during the Korean Conflict, he retired with 43 years of service as comptroller from the 165th trainings site of Georgia National Guard.
He was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church which closed, and then affiliated with St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Member of Zerubabbel Masonic Lodge #15 F&AM, Scottish Rite Mason, Alee Shrine Temple, where he served as Captain of Patrol Unit, Tybee Lite Shrine Club, Associate Member Director Stall, Royal Order of Lesters Court #134 serving as Director. He was a member of Bethesda Alumni Association, Oldtimers Softball Association being elected to Greater Savannah Softball Hall of Fame. Also, Savannah Quarterback Club and Sandfly Board of Directors.
Preceding him in death are is Father, Harry Warren Boyles; Mother, Annie Gray Boyles; Siblings, Thelma Boyles, Bessie Louise Johnson and Harry Gray Boyles.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Carter Boyles of Savannah, GA. Two daughters, Janice Boyles Campbell (Tom) of Alpharetta, GA and Teresa Aliffi Russell of Savannah, GA. Five grandchildren, Benjamin Russell IV, Shannon Campbell, Amber Russell, Stephanie Campbell, and Shelby Campbell. Ten great grandchildren, Cadence, Logan, Jim, Broday, Layla, Branton, Gavin, Braelyn, Mackenzie and Tenley.
Pallbearers will be Brooks Gautry, L.A. Lanier, Kenny Jones, Ralph Newton, Henry Cleland and Harry Glick. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Alee Patrol and Bethesda Alumni.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 25th, 5-7 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 26th, 1PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family has entrusted services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 24, 2019