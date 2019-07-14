Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Clarice Cone Shuman Obituary
Savannah - Clarice Cone Shuman Savannah- Clarice Cone Shuman was born on May 8, 1927 in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from Commercial High School in 1946 and married Harry Shuman, Sr., the love of her life, on June 4, 1947. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a spiritual woman with the kindest biggest heart you could ever imagine. If the world had more people like Clarice, it would be a much kinder gentler place. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harry Edmund Shuman, Sr.; mother, Mildred Cone; father, Clarence Cone; brother, Donald Cone; and grandson, Christopher Clayton Shuman.

She lovingly leaves behind her son, Harry Edmund Shuman, Jr. (Gail); devoted daughter, Janet Shuman Hodge; son-in-law, George Warren Hodge; sister, Margaret Oiler (Rusty); granddaughter, Stacey Hodge Purvis (Gene); grandson, James Warren Hodge (Jennifer); granddaughter Valerie Shuman McLaughlin (David); great-grandsons Peter Warren Hodge, Bryson McLaughlin and Brayden McLaughlin; great-granddaughter, Sophia Elizabeth Hodge; granddog Emma Leigh Shuman; and great-granddogs, Lucca Louise Purvis, Libby and Georgia Hodge. She will forever be in our hearts.

The memorial service will be private.

Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 14, 2019
