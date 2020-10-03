1/1
Clarissa "Ya-Ya" Tillman
1971 - 2020
Clarissa "Ya-Ya" Tillman
Savannah, Georgia
Clarissa "Ya-Ya" Tillman, 49, of Savannah, Georgia died Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Savannah, Georgia and lived in this area most of her life. She loved her family, taking care of people, was mom to many and had a contagious smile.
She is survived by three sons; Michael Cobb (Sarah), Tanner Tillman (Haley) and Garrett Tillman; two grandchildren; Ava Cobb and Sophia Tillman.
Visitation: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Memorial Service: 6:00 pm Monday , October 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 407 Talmadge Ave, Savannah, GA 31408.
Remembrances are ask to be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
