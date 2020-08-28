C. Clark Fuller, Jr. A Son of Loxley, AlabamaJacksonville, FLOn August 20th, 2020 Clark Fuller, of Jacksonville, Florida, 97 years old, left this world and went to be with his true love and wife, Woodie.Clarence Clark Fuller, Jr. was born April 23, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to his parents; Adele Mahler Fuller and Clarence Clark Fuller, Sr. Shortly after his birth, Clark and his parents moved to Loxley, Alabama, the hometown of his mother, Adele. Clark and his younger sister, Ann were raised in Loxley.In 1941, Clark graduated valedictorian from Robertsdale High School in Loxley and entered the University of Alabama as an engineering student. Clark excelled in his engineering studies, but the war was raging and Clark enlisted in the United State Army at the end of his Sophomore year. He was assigned to the Signal Corps and was sent to the Philippines in December, 1944 but not before marrying Muriel Snyder Wood (Woodie) of Jacksonville, Florida. As an instructor of radio repair in Luzon, Clark found himself preparing for the invasion of Japan which fortunately, for both sides, never happened.Clark returned to the United States in January of 1946 and he and Woodie found an apartment in Fresno, California. In September of 1946, Clark resumed his studies in engineering at the University of California, Berkley and Woodie gave birth to their daughter, Janet in December, 1946. By June of 1948, Clark had received his BS degree in chemical engineering and had a job as a Junior Chemical Engineer with Standard Oil of Indiana (a parent company of Amoco). Clark, Woodie and little Jannie were off to the oil fields of the West Texas Plains. Clark's sky-rocketing career had begun.In nine years, with multiple promotions, Clark went from being a Junior Chemical Engineer to a supervisor of individual oil wells to the manager of all of Standard's/Amoco's production in West Texas and New Mexico. Upper management had recognized the potential in this young man. Clark was brought to the Tulsa Headquarters for one year then Corporate Headquarters in New York City for one year being groomed for his much bigger job. Clark was headed for International Production and Exploration.From 1959 to 1974, Clark and family were almost constantly abroad, Clark taking on ever-increasing responsibilities. First came Argentina where Clark was second-in-command from 1959 to 1964. Then after more grooming and testing in New York, his first country-wide Amoco leadership position was Egypt (1967) to be the General Manager and President of The Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company—half-owned by Amoco, half by the Egyptian government. Next stop was England (1970-1974) where Clark was the President, UK, Amoco Exploration Company running all of the Amoco activities in Europe and the development of the North Sea oil field.1974 found Clark and Woodie in Chicago where Amoco corporate headquarters was now located. This promotion was to Vice President, Production (International) of the Amoco Production Company. That was his job in Chicago but he spent most of his time as President of Amoco of Iran flying back and forth between Chicago and Iran during a very turbulent time in the Mideast. Clark's final promotion was to a full General Management position as Vice President of the Amoco International Oil Company. By 1983, after 35 years with Amoco, it was time to retire.Clark and Woodie retired to The Landings on Skidaway Island near Savanah, Georgia where Clark and Woodie helped to raise money for and to build St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Skidaway. Clark also served as President of The Landings Association.In 1994, a "second retirement" took them to a retirement community (Cypress Village) in Jacksonville, Florida. For years, Clark represented both the residents and the management of Cypress Village to the Florida Life Care Residents Association. Their work culminated in the Florida Resident Bill of Rights. Clark also loved spending a lunch hour each week with his buddies, the ROMEOs; Retired Old Men Eating Out.At Cypress Village, Clark and Woodie initially lived in "independent living", then "assisted living" and finally "memory care" where first Woodie passed away in January of 2019 and now Clark. Rest In Peace Dear Folks.Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Adele and Clarence Clark Fuller, Sr., his wife, Muriel Wood Fuller, and his sister, Ann Fuller Schreiber.Clark leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Jan (John) Elaine Fuller Farrar of Ovando, MT and Culebra, PR, devoted caregiver of 26 years, Dawna Halford of Jacksonville, FL, grandson Morgan (Renata) Scott Fuller Bonar and great granddaughter Victoria Bonar of Lake Oswego, OR, step-granddaughter Lisa (Michael Czerwinski) Farrar and step-great grandchildren Anthony and Max Czerwinski of Elkton, MD, step-granddaughter Christin (Andrew) Farrar Archambault and step-great grandchildren Kely and Elise Archambault of Wellesley, MA. In addition, Clark leaves three nieces: Cindy (Harry) Liedstrand of Lafayette, CA, Laurie (Ricky) Nour of Cairo, Egypt, and Shelley (Keith) Oeverndiek of Columbia, CA and their families.A joint memorial service to celebrate the lives and legacies of both Clark and Woodie will be held at a later date and announced by the family at that time.